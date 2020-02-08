Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.72

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and traded as high as $12.03. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 800 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Clark purchased 8,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $89,953.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGT. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter worth $479,000. Matisse Capital raised its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 189.9% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 64,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 42,482 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter worth $176,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter.

About Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT)

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.