Royal Mail’s (RMG) Sell Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 208 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Royal Mail to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 148 ($1.95) price objective (down previously from GBX 159 ($2.09)) on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 194.54 ($2.56).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

LON RMG traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 178.80 ($2.35). The company had a trading volume of 8,901,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 295.50 ($3.89). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 215.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 215.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

In other Royal Mail news, insider Rico Back purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £537,000 ($706,393.05). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 600,128 shares of company stock valued at $123,929,880.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.