Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Receives Buy Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie reiterated their buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $141.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RCL. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.85.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,040,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,124. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,737,560 in the last ninety days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after buying an additional 561,317 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,318,000 after purchasing an additional 498,352 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 392,806 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,340,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 194,891 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

