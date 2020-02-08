Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price objective increased by Cfra from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.85.

Shares of RCL opened at $111.55 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,560 over the last 90 days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

