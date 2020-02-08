Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROST. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an accumulate rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Ross Stores from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.41.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $117.43. 1,056,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,182. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.19.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.