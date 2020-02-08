RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. RMR Group had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.57 million.

Shares of RMR stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 121,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,302. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.14. RMR Group has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $77.83.

Get RMR Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.