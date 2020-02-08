RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,681 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,826.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,220,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,522 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,247,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 80.4% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,374 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,081,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,044,000 after acquiring an additional 708,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,713,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,193,000 after acquiring an additional 535,888 shares during the last quarter.

CWI traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 327,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,196. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $26.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

