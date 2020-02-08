Rise (RISE) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC. Rise has a market cap of $363,096.00 and approximately $270.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded up 55.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00046644 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000691 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001746 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,975,802 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

