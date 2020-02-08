Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target Increased to GBX 640 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 640 ($8.42) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RMV. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Shore Capital cut shares of Rightmove to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 653 ($8.59) to GBX 692 ($9.10) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 555 ($7.30).

Shares of RMV opened at GBX 691 ($9.09) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 654.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 585.70. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 681.13 ($8.96). The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

