Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Retail Value alerts:

RVI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 70,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,253. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.43. Retail Value has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $38.85.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Retail Value will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Retail Value news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 35,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,352,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,116 shares of company stock worth $1,909,629. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the fourth quarter worth $2,678,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.