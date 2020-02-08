Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $72.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QSR. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.23.
QSR stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $63.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,886,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,212. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $79.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.
