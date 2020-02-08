Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $72.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QSR. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.23.

QSR stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $63.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,886,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,212. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $79.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

