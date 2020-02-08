Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $71,253,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,906,000 after acquiring an additional 581,754 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Republic Services by 49.2% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,607,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,105,000 after acquiring an additional 530,272 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after acquiring an additional 471,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $37,840,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $97.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.47. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.03 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

In other Republic Services news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $183,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,311.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $740,720 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

