Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post $143.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.30 million and the lowest is $142.70 million. Renasant reported sales of $149.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $592.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $586.20 million to $595.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $622.88 million, with estimates ranging from $618.50 million to $626.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of RNST stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.54. 83,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,718. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 5,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,565,000 after buying an additional 787,153 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $7,030,000. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $6,516,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Renasant by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 105,291 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Renasant by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,312,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,787,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

