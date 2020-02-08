RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Given New $202.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $202.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNR. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.67.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RNR stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $197.72. 234,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.99. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $140.73 and a 52 week high of $201.35.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.15 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,839,000 after acquiring an additional 355,771 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4,121.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,810,000 after acquiring an additional 99,976 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 370,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,645,000 after acquiring an additional 62,565 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,879,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.