Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

REED traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 74,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,796. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $49.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.24. Reeds has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get Reeds alerts:

Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reeds will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Reeds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reeds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.