Redrow’s (RDW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.23) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 860 ($11.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 707 ($9.30) to GBX 829 ($10.91) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redrow has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 843.64 ($11.10).

Shares of LON:RDW traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 770 ($10.13). The stock had a trading volume of 2,453,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,321. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 772.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 652.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 809 ($10.64).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

In related news, insider Graham Cope sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.73), for a total transaction of £996,000 ($1,310,181.53). Also, insider John F. Tutte acquired 28,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £24,859.12 ($32,700.76).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

