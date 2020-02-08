REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redhill Biopharma Ltd, is an Israel-based specialty biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer. It offers the following gastrointestinal products in the United States: Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and acute enterocolitis, as well as EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management, under medical supervision, of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes: TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn’s disease; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron; RHB-106; YELIVA (ABC294640); MESUPRON, and RIZAPORT (RHB-103). “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ RDHL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,381. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $123.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.50.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative return on equity of 103.63% and a negative net margin of 631.96%. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 58,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 385,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 101,464 shares during the last quarter. 36.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

