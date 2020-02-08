REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Redhill Biopharma Ltd, is an Israel-based specialty biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer. It offers the following gastrointestinal products in the United States: Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and acute enterocolitis, as well as EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management, under medical supervision, of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes: TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn’s disease; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron; RHB-106; YELIVA (ABC294640); MESUPRON, and RIZAPORT (RHB-103). “

Get REDHILL BIOPHAR/S alerts:

RDHL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.01. 356,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $9.20.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 631.96% and a negative return on equity of 103.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 0.4% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,145,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 385,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 101,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 22.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

About REDHILL BIOPHAR/S

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (RDHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.