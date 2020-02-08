ReddCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $69,395.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $23.08 million and approximately $69,395.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Crex24, LiteBit.eu and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.45 or 0.01210806 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00047629 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017689 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00220395 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002172 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00063688 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004377 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, C-Patex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

