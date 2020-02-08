Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Upgraded to “Buy” at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Union Gaming Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.11.

RRR stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.46. 629,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.03. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.87 and a beta of 2.07.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 261,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

