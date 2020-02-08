Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RRBI. ValuEngine cut shares of Red River Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Red River Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

RRBI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.86. 4,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,558. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red River Bancshares news, SVP Andrew Blake Cutrer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,552,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 4,281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,393 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 792.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

