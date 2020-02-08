RealChain Market Capitalization Achieves $186,685.00 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. RealChain has a market capitalization of $186,685.00 and approximately $14,463.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RealChain has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RealChain Token Profile

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,851,024 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

