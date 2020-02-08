RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Downgraded by Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.67.

ROLL stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.97. 58,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,277. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.65 and its 200-day moving average is $162.51. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.73. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $125.02 and a 12 month high of $182.25.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $184,672.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 529.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

