Raymond James Cuts Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $58.00

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.38.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Shares of ZION stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.23. 2,603,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,913. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In related news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.