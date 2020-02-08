Rational (FRA:RAA) Given a €655.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €655.00 ($761.63) price target on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RAA. HSBC set a €672.00 ($781.40) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €789.00 ($917.44) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €650.00 ($755.81) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Baader Bank set a €675.00 ($784.88) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €625.00 ($726.74) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rational presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €645.11 ($750.13).

Shares of FRA RAA traded down €30.00 ($34.88) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €679.00 ($789.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,245 shares. Rational has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($691.88). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €708.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €667.08.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

