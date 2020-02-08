Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RPD. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.28.

RPD stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.35. 627,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average is $54.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.20. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,910,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,088 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $447,589.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,088 shares of company stock valued at $7,217,345 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 26.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1,438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

