Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 387.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.66.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $93,045.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,659.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $47,536.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,658.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,747 shares of company stock worth $490,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Rambus by 428.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMBS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.28. 530,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,460. Rambus has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

