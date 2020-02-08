Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $144.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ralph Lauren from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.28.

Shares of RL stock opened at $120.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.34. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $82.69 and a twelve month high of $133.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $343,495.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,351 shares of company stock worth $24,197,085. 34.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 370.7% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

