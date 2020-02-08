Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Radian Group’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

RDN traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.57. 1,136,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point set a $33.50 target price on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

