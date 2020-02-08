Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on QTT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Qutoutiao in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $3.70 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.34.

Qutoutiao stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.34. 1,315,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,840. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Qutoutiao has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.92). Qutoutiao had a negative return on equity of 380.12% and a negative net margin of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Qutoutiao will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTT. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 2,551.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,182,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 56,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

