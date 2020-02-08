QuickX Protocol (QCX) Trading 96.5% Higher This Week

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 34.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and $257,740.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 96.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00039876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.92 or 0.05958584 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 143.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024340 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00127353 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00038634 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003179 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,873,598 tokens. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

