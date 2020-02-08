Qudian (NYSE:QD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Qudian (NYSE:QD) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Qudian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.03 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Qudian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Qudian in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BOCOM International began coverage on Qudian in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.82 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Qudian in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Qudian presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Shares of QD opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Qudian has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $844.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Qudian had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qudian will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Qudian by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,406,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 1,006,777 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Qudian by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,505,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 492,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Qudian by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

