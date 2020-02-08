Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QLYS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.65.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.57. The company had a trading volume of 160,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,377. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 1.36. Qualys has a 52-week low of $72.76 and a 52-week high of $97.12.

In related news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 34,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total value of $2,856,753.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,614,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,609,234.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $341,571.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,220.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,487 shares of company stock worth $4,911,353 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Qualys by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.