Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.84

Quadrise Fuels International Plc (LON:QFI)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.84 and traded as low as $2.40. Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 831,395 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 million and a PE ratio of -8.17.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

