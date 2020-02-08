QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $530,808.00 and $292,732.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.48 or 0.03025265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00219801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00033570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00129881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.