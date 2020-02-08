Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 5,553 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 58,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 2,832.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00 and a beta of -0.95. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.83.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

