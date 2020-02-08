Quadrant Capital Group LLC Invests $278,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,358,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 111,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 82,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.12 and a 1-year high of $79.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.