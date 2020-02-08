Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.5% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $186.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.90.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

