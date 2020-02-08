Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,469,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,729,000 after purchasing an additional 79,151 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,703,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,568,000 after purchasing an additional 93,052 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,358,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,754,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $37.28 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $48.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

