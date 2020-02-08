Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, October 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.62.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.22 and a beta of -0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.