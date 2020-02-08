Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $256,000 Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WPM. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.93 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

