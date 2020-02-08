Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.65.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

