Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,191,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,821,000 after buying an additional 85,313 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,110,000 after buying an additional 168,610 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Fusco acquired 8,400 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.90 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,136,562.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $57.65 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.93 and a one year high of $70.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

