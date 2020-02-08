Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Get SANDVIK AB/ADR alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SDVKY shares. ValuEngine raised SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY).

Receive News & Ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.