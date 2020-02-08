Qtum 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $493.66 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $251.14 million and approximately $493.66 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.61 or 0.00026424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, GOPAX and BCEX. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,119,660 coins and its circulating supply is 96,369,640 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Iquant, CoinEgg, Liquid, Bithumb, Bleutrade, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Coinrail, HBUS, Liqui, EXX, ABCC, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Crex24, Allcoin, Poloniex, Bitbns, Coinsuper, Coindeal, OTCBTC, CoinEx, LBank, BigONE, Gate.io, Bit-Z, GOPAX, DigiFinex, Bibox, Exrates, Coinnest, BitForex, BCEX, Bitfinex, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Ovis, Upbit, Coinone, Cobinhood, Huobi and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

