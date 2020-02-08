QMS Media Ltd (ASX:QMS) Plans Final Dividend of $0.01

QMS Media Ltd (ASX:QMS) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from QMS Media’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

Shares of QMS Media stock opened at A$1.23 ($0.87) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16. QMS Media has a 52 week low of A$0.67 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of A$1.24 ($0.88).

QMS Media Company Profile

QMS Media Limited, and outdoor media company, provides out-of-home advertising and media services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers digital and static billboards, street furniture panel, and sport and transit media advertising services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

