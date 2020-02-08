QMS Media Ltd (ASX:QMS) Plans Final Dividend of $0.01

QMS Media Ltd (ASX:QMS) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from QMS Media’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
Shares of QMS Media stock opened at A$1.23 ($0.87) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16. QMS Media has a 52 week low of A$0.67 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of A$1.24 ($0.88).
QMS Media Company Profile
Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for QMS Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QMS Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.