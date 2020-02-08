Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.52-1.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.51. Qiagen also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.52-1.54 EPS.

NYSE QGEN traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,250. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $43.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -177.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Commerzbank restated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Qiagen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qiagen from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.23.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

