Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puxin (NYSE:NEW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Puxin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Puxin stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $7.93. 194,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,815. The stock has a market cap of $690.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Puxin has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.35 million during the quarter. Puxin had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 129.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Puxin during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Puxin by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 203,764 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Puxin during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

