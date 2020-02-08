Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRPL. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 57,779.57%. The business had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $52,864,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,552,136 shares in the company, valued at $52,864,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $373,544.44. Insiders have sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock valued at $72,306,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 1,705.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

