Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PLSE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Shares of PLSE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.72. 50,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,654. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.